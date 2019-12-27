Congratulations are in order for Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx! The in-love couple shared on Instagram that Rich popped the question. Tori showed off her huge diamond engagement ring after Rich asked for her hand in marriage during a family dinner. Their loved ones were gathered for a top-notch meal, including their baby boy, and at one point they even sang Usher's "U Got It Bad" to one another as family and friends joined in.

Recently, Rich issued a public apology to his now-fiancé after an angry outburst was caught on Instagram Live. Aside from that jarring moment, Rich has lavished compliments on his woman since the inception of their relationship—and they've never been shy about showing off their physical affections.

The rapper shared a clip of the moment he dropped to one knee and nervously pulled the diamond ring out of his pocket. "You deserve the world & that’s what I’m going to give you!!!" he wrote in the video's caption. "I love you more than life itself!! Who coming to our wedding ??? @pristinejewelers." Rich and Tori aren't the only ones to get engaged over the holidays; Nick Young also popped the question to his longtime girlfriend and mother to his children, Keonna Green, on Christmas day. Watch Rich and Toris big moment below.