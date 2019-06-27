It appears Rich The Kid and his estranged wife are still working on finalizing their divorce. TheBlast reports that the two are trying to settle things out of court through private meditation. Earlier this month, the rapper's lawyer told the court that her client and soon to be ex Antonette Willis would be hiring a private judge to resolve their divorce case.

The news comes as another judge ordered Rich The Kid to pay his ex-wife nearly $11,000 a month in child support for their two children, King Willis and Queen Roger. Willis filed for divorce last year, accusing the rapper of being a cheater who slept with the likes of Blac Chyna and India Love during their marriage, according to court papers. She had been trying to get more out of the child support payments over the past few months and finally got her wish.

Rich The Kid, who was born Dimitri Roger, had been dating model Tori Brixx as of most recently and even welcomed a baby boy with her this Spring, but unfortunately that relationship has since ended.

