It's been a minute, but artists are finally coming around to the idea that ownership stands among the most important goals to seek. Perhaps Russ has finally gotten through to the game at large, who knows. Either way, it's becoming abundantly clear that gaining control of one's masters is far more lucrative in the long term, leading to a new wave of rappers seeking to do exactly that.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Now, Rich The Kid has officially joined the ranks, announcing the news by way of Instagram. Given the pride he appears to take in his entrepreneurial prowess, it's no surprise he's moved to gain control of his most valuable asset by far. Though it's unclear what matters he had to take in order to secure his masters, it would appear that the deal has been sealed in his favor. "I own all my masters," he announces. "I'm not a slave no more. P.S Big CEO."

It's certainly a big move for the rapper, especially when you factor in the imminent release of his upcoming collaborative album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which drops off this coming Friday. In addition to that one, Rich The Kid has assembled three studio albums under his belt, including The World Is Yours, The World Is Yours 2, and Boss Man, released earlier this year. As of this moment, he's got five platinum plaques to his name, with songs like "Plug Walk," "New Freezer," and "Splashin" standing as his biggest hits. Expect him to reap the benefits of those and many more moving forward. Congratulations to Rich The Kid for leveling up once again.