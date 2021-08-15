Yesterday was a frightening and devastating time for those in Haiti as a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the small nation in the early hours of the morning. The natural disaster turned various buildings and homes into rubble, and as it stands, thousands are missing and hundreds are dead. It is a large-scale tragedy that will take years to recover from, and it's awful for anyone to have to go through something like this.

In the wake of the tragedy, many celebrities have spoken out about how to help Haiti in its time of need. For instance, Naomi Osaka recently took to Twitter where she revealed that she would be donating all of her prize money to the country. Now, Rich The Kid is joining the relief efforts as he hopes to help all of those who have been affected.

"THIS IS FOOTAGE OF HAITI RIGHT NOWâ¼ï¸PLEASE PRAY FOR HAITI ð­ð¹ WHOEVER IS WILLING TO HELP CONTACT ME NOWâ¼ï¸ WE CANT STAND TO WATCH THIS HAPPENâ¼ï¸ NO FOODâ¼ï¸ NO WATERâ¼ï¸ NO HOMES ALL EFFECTED FROM THE EARTHQUAKES," Rich wrote.

Rich The Kid also went on to educate his fans about how they can help Haiti. In the Instagram post below, there are various resources that explain how any sort of canned goods and toiletries could go a long way in aiding the people who have been displaced as a result of the earthquake.

The artist is certainly doing a lot of good by sharing this information, and we hope the people of Haiti get what they need during this difficult time.