Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is one of the most connected men in the music industry, always managing to feature the highest degree of talent on his projects. This time around, he snagged Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and more. One name that fans were expecting to see on the tracklist for Boss Man was Frank Ocean. After all, the rapper has been teasing us with that collaboration for years. When asked about the status of that record, RTK admitted that he legitimately doesn't know what happened to it.

"I don't know what happened to the Frank Ocean record," said Rich The Kid in an interview with Billboard. "[The Frank record] is old. It was a while ago."



Brian Ach/Getty Images

All the way back in 2016, Rich The Kid confirmed that he had gotten in the studio with Frank Ocean, teasing the arrival of their joint record. Then, two years later, the rapper re-visited the topic by hinting that Ocean would be on his debut album. As of now, the song has not been released.

It's possible that the record was on a hard drive that was misplaced, or something else happened to it. Are you still open to hearing what Frank and Rich were working on in the studio?

Read our full interview with Rich The Kid here and be sure to check out his new album below.