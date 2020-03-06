Rich The Kid Lamps In Luxury On New Single "Red"

Rich The Kid is continuing his prolific streak with the imminent release of Bossman, his third album in as many years. With singles like the Quavo assisted "That's Tuff" and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again assisted "Money Talk," we're already getting a feel for the new project's sonic direction. Which is to say, playful celebrations of material dominance, in which mo' money equals fewer problems after all. Quite the plot twist, and yet Rich The Kid's laid back delivery and playful flow speak to a man content with his lot in life.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

As for "Red," the brief single bops along with heavy 808s and a sincere little synth loop, not unlike the more whimsical work of Pi'erre Bourne. The perfect backdrop for Rich's quick-tempo flow bursts, flex after flex delivered in true Bossman fashion. "The Glock got a beam on it, my money so tall I can lean on it," he raps, a master of the non-sequitur. "He talkin' the smoke but we want it, I pull out the dick, she ease on it."

At this point, it's unlikely that The Kid will convert skeptics into fans, yet his formula has proved effective all the same. Look out for that new Bossman album to hit next Friday, March 13th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Drank, red, bitch red, gimme head

She gon' suck me 'til I'm dead

The Glock got a beam on it

My money so tall I can lean on it

He talkin' the smoke but we want it

I pull out the dick, she ease on it

I pull out a bag and sleep on it

You talkin' 'bout the beat? I got Jeff on it