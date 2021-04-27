Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, & Skillibeng Drop "Real Boss"

Ever since first arriving on the scene, Rich The Kid has been adamant about representing the boss lifestyle. To this day, it remains a defining characteristic, and that hasn't changed in the slightest on his new single "Real Boss." Joined by Jay Critch and Skillibeng, the up-tempo track finds Rich setting it off with a more dominant delivery than expected. In fact, it's arguably one of his more inspired performances in a minute, and a promising sign of what's to come on his next project.

Tagging in mid-verse, Jay Critch stands tall as a welcome addition to the mix, and his presence may very well have played a role in keeping Rich on his toes. While neither party serves to push any new lyrical boundaries, their chemistry is a welcome callback to the days of Rich Forever, and it should be interesting to see where the pair go from here. Rounding out "Real Boss" is Skillibeng, who holds it down for Jamaica with a slick and charismatic closing verse.

All things considered, "Real Boss" is a solid joint to kick off the day, and we're curious to see where Rich goes from here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Pull up to the big mansion with the Shottas,

With a chickenhead, I told her gobble

Ride in the backseat with a choppa

I'm smoking up a pound like a Rasta