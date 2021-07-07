They are one of the most innovative and prolific groups in Hip Hop history, but Outkast fans believe that people need to put more respect on Outkast's name. There have been debates about their influence, inclusion in Mt. Rushmore conversations, or if they should have more recognition in Top Ten lists, but after Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter chose Rich The Kid over Outkast as a better rapper, Hip Hop fans descended on the basketball star.

It all recently went down when the Hawks went up against the Milwaukee Bucks and after Huerter made his choice, the crowd emphatically booed him. Social media wasn't too kind, either.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

The choice captured the attention of Rich The Kid who was thrilled to be recognized over the Georgia icons. "I see they pick me over um, over Outkast last night at the Hawks game," said Rich The Kid. "I appreciate it. I'm very flattered. I grew up on Outkast." The Hawks ended up losing that game against the Bucks and the Milwaukee team has advanced to the NBA Finals.

This is the first time that the Bucks have been to the finals since 1974 and fans are excited to see how this plays out. Check out Rich The Kid's clip below and let us know what you think of Huerter's choice.