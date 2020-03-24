Rich The Kid Hits The Club In "No Loyalty" Video

Rich The Kid releases his second music video in as many days, dropping "No Loyalty."

Rich The Kid is a very busy man. He likes to keep the streets fed with new content and, even though he came through with a fresh music video yesterday, he's already back with another.

The Atlanta-via-New York rapper has officially released the video for "No Loyalty" just twenty-four hours after unleashing "Easy." In the visuals, RTK prances around the city, hitting the club, stunting in the mirror, and chilling with his boys.

This is the third music video to release from Rich The Kid in the last week. Clearly, he intends on keeping his hot streak moving with even more material for the fans. Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts.