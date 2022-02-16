Just a few months ago, Rich The Kid and Lil Wayne shocked hip-hop fans by releasing a joint project together. Not many expected this unlikely duo to get together, however, sometimes you have to think outside of the box to make waves. In the end, they made a project that certainly made an impact on their respective fanbases, which is all that you can really ask for.

Since releasing the project, Rich and Wayne have dropped a music video for the song "Trust Fund," and it appears as though they are looking to drop more. In fact, Rich The Kid wanted to get a video from none other than Cole Bennett, however, the director ended up politely declining the offer.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Rich did not like this response, so much so that he took to his Instagram story where he put Bennett on blast. As you will see, Rich The Kid even accused Cole Bennett of profiting off of hip-hop culture and not paying it forward.

"We tried to get Cole Bennett to shoot a video for me and Wayne, he was cap talkin bout he selective," Rich wrote. "Lol boy FAMOUS DEX MADE U and you winning off our hip hop culture."





Bennett is one of the most respected directors out right now, so it is certainly jarring to hear Rich The Kid take such a decisive stance against the man. Either way, it doesn't appear as though he will ever get a Bennett video, anytime soon.