Rich The Kid Gets Melodic On "So Heartless"

It's been a busy year for Rich The Kid who recently announced that he owns all of his masters, a dream for any artist in 2020. In the past twelve months, the rapper returned with Rich Forever 4 followed by his latest solo album, BOSS MAN, and recently, he teamed up with NBA Youngboy for their collaborative effort, Nobody Safe. Though the project arrived just a few weeks ago, it feels like NBA Youngboy has had a lasting effect on Rich The Kid's creativity as seen on his latest release, "So Heartless." Diving deeper into the melody-driven flow, he glides over the guitar-tinged production professing his sorrows while throwing in a few flexes here and there.

Serving as the first single off of his forthcoming project, it seems like we'll be seeing a new side to Rich The Kid's style in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

You know they said you got one shot, I had to take it

You know this money come with envy when you make it

In the morning, I need lean for my breakfast just like bacon

Like bitch I'm fuckin' stressin', all this money that I'm makin'