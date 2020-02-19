mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid Flips Baby Keem's "Orange Soda"

Aron A.
February 18, 2020 20:15
Orange Soda
Rich The Kid

Rich The Kid drops off a quick remix of Baby Keem's single.


Rich The Kid is getting ready to release a new project this year, presumably. Over the course of the last two years, he's rose into the mainstream light, becoming one of the rap game's go-to collaborators, for better or for worse. He recently teased that he's dropping a new single with Post Malone and Drake, or so he suggested on Instagram. We'll see if that actually happens, though.

Anyways, before he drops any original music, he came through with a little freestyle over one of the hottest songs of 2019 -- Baby Keem's "Orange Soda." Per usual, Rich The Kid bops over the beat with bars surrounding his lavish lifestyle, strip club adventures, and overall life he lives as a rapper. 

Check out the track below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
I might die for my bitch
And we ain't broke, I got baguettis on my wrist
She want a bag every time she throw a fit
She know I will but I ain't Jada Pinkett Smith

