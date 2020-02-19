Rich The Kid Flips Baby Keem's "Orange Soda"

Rich The Kid is getting ready to release a new project this year, presumably. Over the course of the last two years, he's rose into the mainstream light, becoming one of the rap game's go-to collaborators, for better or for worse. He recently teased that he's dropping a new single with Post Malone and Drake, or so he suggested on Instagram. We'll see if that actually happens, though.

Anyways, before he drops any original music, he came through with a little freestyle over one of the hottest songs of 2019 -- Baby Keem's "Orange Soda." Per usual, Rich The Kid bops over the beat with bars surrounding his lavish lifestyle, strip club adventures, and overall life he lives as a rapper.

Check out the track below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I might die for my bitch

And we ain't broke, I got baguettis on my wrist

She want a bag every time she throw a fit

She know I will but I ain't Jada Pinkett Smith