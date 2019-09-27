Rich The Kid is finally free to make any marriage plans with the love of his life Tori Brixx since he's finalized the divorce with his estranged wife, Antoinette Willis, The Blast reports. Antoinette filed the divorce papers last year when she accused the "Splashin" rapper of cheating on her with Blac Chyna and India Love. The exes share two children together and RTK has previously been ordered to pay $11,000 a month in child support.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

Antoinette asked for full custody of their kids - King Willis and Queen Roger - giving RTK visitation rights. As we know, Rich welcomed his third child with his main squeeze Tori Brixx just earlier this year. "I’m so happy I must be living a dream thank you for having this beautiful baby thank for making me better thank you for being by my side always your everything I can ever imagine the most beautiful women I’ve ever met inside & out," the "Plug Walk" rapper wrote at the time of his son's birth.

Considering RTK's never-ending appreciation posts for Tori, we assume he may be remarried sooner than anyone may expect.