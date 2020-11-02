Rich The Kid is making some bold claims on Instagram Stories, saying that President Donald Trump tried to send a private jet for the rapper to fly to a Michigan rally, likely to buy his support in the upcoming election.

In the last few weeks, we've seen rapper endorsements for Trump rise, including the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, 50 Cent (before he flip-flopped), and more. Apparently, Trump was also trying to get Rich The Kid on his side or, at least, that's what the Rich Forever boss wants his fans to believe.

Taking to Instagram Stories, RTK called out Trump for supposedly trying to send a private jet for the rapper to fly out to a MAGA rally.

"JUS GOT A CALL TRUMP TRYNA SEND ME A JET TO MICHIGAN," wrote Rich. "FOH I AINT NO SELL OUT."

The rapper has not publicly endorsed either candidate but, with this message, it's looking likely that he'll be casting a vote for Joe Biden tomorrow.

Of course, the legitimacy of his message has been called into question. In the past, Rich hasn't exactly proven to be the most trustworthy person in the eyes of the public.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Do you think he's being truthful about this matter? Or is he just capping for attention?