Rich The Kid Describes His Dream Girl On "Boss Bitch" With Coi Leray

Last year, Rich The Kid released his latest studio album Boss Man, so it only makes sense that the rapper returns with his new single "Boss Bitch," explaining the type of woman he wants by his side.

Things may not have gone according to plan with Tori Brixx, his girlfriend of a few years, but Rich isn't putting his head down-- on his new single, he's detailing exactly the type of partner he's looking for.

Describing his dream girl as smart, chill, and savage with some porn star knowledge, Rich lays out all the requirements for his preferred partner. "Boss Bitch" features rising star Coi Leray, who has been murdering her current feature run. The young rapper continues to shine on any challenge she's faced with, peeking out as one of this year's breakout successes.

What do you think about Rich The Kid's new song "Boss Bitch" with Coi Leray?

Quotable Lyrics:

I need me a bad bitch, boss her up if she average

I just need a girl to cook me breakfast, I got four kids

My bitch brought me dinner to the jet, what your hoe did?

She hop on the dick and then she ride like a moped

She be tryna go out with her friends, I tell her go ahead

You be tryna lock her down, you ain't gettin' no bread

I just need a bitch to stay down like a airbed

I'll make sure she look good all in Hermès