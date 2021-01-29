Rich The Kid Delivers "Lucky 7" EP Ft. DaBaby, Mulatto, Lil Mosey, Rubi Rose, Flo Milli, & SipTee

Months after he linked with NBA YoungBoy to deliver their Nobody Safe project, Rich The Kid is back with a new EP. The New York-Born, Georgia-bred rapper is a professional at keeping his fans fed with new music, and on Friday (January 29), he returned with a seven-track EP, Lucky 7. The short-running project features tracks that the rapper has previously released including August 2020's "Too Blessed" with Migos's Quavo and Takeoff, as well as last week's drop, "Nasty," with looks from Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli.

Earlier, we shared his DaBaby-assisted track "Laughin'," and also featured on the EP are Lil Mosey and SipTee. We're sure to hear much more from Rich The Kid as we ease into the Spring, so stream Lucky 7 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Split

2. Laughin ft. DaBaby

3. Money Machine ft. SipTee

4. Boom Boom ft. Lil Mosey

5. Right

6. Nasty ft. Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Flo Milli

7. Too Blessed ft. Quavo, Takeoff