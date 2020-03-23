Rich The Kid Dedicates "Easy" Video To Pop Smoke

Rich The Kid responds to the Brooklyn drill surge with the music video for "Easy," off his new album "BOSS MAN."

Rich The Kid has ties in New York. Although he puts on for both NYC and Atlanta, he is clearly a fan of the music that has been coming out of Brooklyn in recent years. Artists like Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, Smoove'L, and others have revolutionized drill in the city of Brooklyn, showing their own unique ways of getting to the bag. The passing of Pop Smoke shook the hip-hop community to its core and it even inspired RTK to dedicate his latest video display to the late 20-year-old.

Produced by AXL Beats, one of Pop Smoke's go-to producers, Rich The Kid has officially released the video for "Easy." Mobbing out inside the bodega, at the laundromat, and in the streets of New York City has never looked so cool. Especially when all of those activities are basically viewed as luxuries right now. Going to stock up on snacks at the corner store is dangerous these days. The laundromat is a nice escape from self-quarantine. And the streets are pretty much on lockdown. Still, Rich The Kid finds a way to glamorize all of these activities, while also appearing menacing in the clip with his crew standing close behind him.

Watch the video up above.