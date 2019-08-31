It's been a week and a half since Rich The Kid and his girlfriend Tori Brixx were vacationing at an exclusive, beachside resort in Mexico. The couple shared a series of photos of their summer trip where they doted on one another affectionately. The 27-year-old rapper continues to show social media love to the mother of his youngest child, this time by posting an image to Instagram that shows Rich giving Tori a kiss.

"I want everyone to be as in love as I am 💙♾ 🤷🏾‍♂️," Rich, real named Dimitri Rogers, wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, over on Tori's page, the model was showing off her and Rich's five-month-old baby, Baby D, or Dimitri. In the photo, Baby D is captured smiling and Rich slid in Tori's comments to write, "Yung rich baby💰."

It's hard to believe that in June 2018 these two were the victims of a home invasion that left Tori's face bruised and sent Rich to the hospital. Since that time, the couple have kept their relationship under wraps and have been overall unproblematic. Nowadays, they're a blended family as Rich also has two children with his ex-wife, Antonette Willis. Check out some wholesome moments from the couple below.