Rich The Kid Brings Back the Rich Forever Group: Famous Dex & Jay Critch For "Party Bus"

Nada Mesh
June 27, 2019 15:30
Party Bus
Rich The Kid Feat. Famous Dex & Jay Critch

The Rich Forever Gang reunites for a somber turn-up.


Just days after the release of his comical video with Blueface for their song "Daddy," Rich The Kid returns with yet another banger. This time, the "Plug Walk" rapper rounds up the Rich Forever crew once more, employing his signings, Famous Dex and Jay Critch, for the anthem “Party Bus.”

The Atlanta rapper and his two features go HARD on this track, each of them showing up in their own right, lyrically (despite the fact that Rich previously stated that he doesn't care about being "lyrical, or that bullshit"). The slightly sedated, turn-up track tasks Jay with the handling of the pre-chorus, as well as the chorus itself. “She goin’ through the gang, all of us, she off a Xan, party bus,” Critch raps on the - very catchy - hook. The song is currently out on iTunes in select international markets (with its official worldwide release set for tomorrow), and is expected to appear on the group’s upcoming Rich Forever 4 compilation; following their last project, Rich Forever 3's release back in 2017. Jay and Rich are also set to appear alongside one another, along with NLE Choppa, Yung Bino, and 83 Babies in their upcoming The World Is Yours 2 tour, in Brooklyn on the 1st of July.

