Rich The Kid & Tropico Flex The "G Wagon" In New Single

Alex Zidel
September 22, 2020 11:27
Tropico and Rich The Kid come through with a new flex anthem in "G Wagon".


Rich The Kid's label Rich Forever has undergone a few face-lifts over the years. These days, Tropico seems to be the star of the group, collaborating on songs with RTK, Sheff G, and more. 

Tropico continues making a name for himself on his latest record "G Wagon," which also includes his label boss.

The song is a certified flex anthem. A very wavy beat provides the blueprint for the two rappers to make magic with their drip-filled flows, singing about their expensive possessions and lavish gifts for their girls.

Tropico has been getting pushed hard by Rich The Kid since about May, with the veteran putting his trust in the rising star as his next big success story.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Catchin' neck in the Rolls Royce, in your ocean, I'm in with the moist, moist
I don't even know her name, no, keepin' secrets that's a choice, choice
Rick Owens on the jeans, jeans, bad bitch in Céline, 'line
They only call me when they need me, I've been livin' out the dream, dream

