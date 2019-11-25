Rich The Kid's awe for his baby mama, Tori Brixx, is often on full display for the world. When they go on vacation, we get some lustful couple pics. Whenever Tori stars in Rich's social media content, it's usually something that will make you ogle at her insane physique.

Rich and Tori's appearance on the American Music Awards' red carpet was equal parts loving and sensual. Last night, the Queens rapper stepped into Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in a black suit with a glittery paisley pattern, while Tori wore a transparent grown with embroidered flowers on top. Her hair was slicked back in a steely gray tone to match the dress.

Considering how popping Tori was looking, it's no surprise that Rich The Kid couldn't keep his hands off her. In shots from the red carpet, Rich is seen kissing her hand in an act of subservience and cupping her boob in an act of horniness (?). At one point, Rich also stuck out his tongue to in hopes that his boo would reciprocate his affection. While she eventually did, some photos show Rich desperately waiting for their tongues to touch.

Rich the Kid dropped his sophomore album, The World Is Yours 2, in March.