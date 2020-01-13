Rich The Kid is still as in love with his fiancee Tori Brixx as he was when they first met. The couple has been through some highs and lows together from when Rich was robbed and Tori was accused of setting it up all the way to his most recent intoxicated Instagram fight that he apologized for. Just before the New Year, Rich The Kid proposed to his wife at a family dinner and of course the mother of his child said yes. "You deserve the world & that’s what I’m going to give you!!!" he wrote. "I love you more than life itself!!"



Rich Fury/Getty Images

It looks as though post-engagement life for RTK and Tori looks blissfull and filled with sweet moments since the "Plug Walk" rapper shared an image on Instagram of he and Tori sipping on wine in a hot tub while another picture sees the rapper holding a stack of cash on a private jet. "Life is good," he wrote.

"My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth," RTK previously rote of his future wife. "[...] I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women Of my dreams & the best mother to our child."