It's been four months since Rich The Kid and girlfriend Tori Brixx welcomed their baby boy into the world, and it looks as if the proud parents are getting some alone time. The rap star and his model sweetheart shared photos of their beach vacation at the exclusive Azulik Hotel in Tulum, Mexico, and it may all be in celebration of Tori's birthday which was on August 16.

Rich has been a busy man as he recently took to the Lollapalooza stage and dropped his Rich Forever 4 project. If he's not traveling around the world to perform for his adoring fans, the 27-year-old is steadily sharing new music. The lifestyle can become a tedious one, so Rich and Tori are soaking up the sun and enjoying time with the locals. Of course, Tori didn't miss an opportunity to show off her post-pregnancy curves because, well, do models really have a beach vacation if they don't stunt on the 'Gram in a bikini just once?

Meanwhile, Tulum, Mexico is a hotspot for celebrities as the area and the Azulik Hotel are favorites for the rich and famous. People like Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Leonardo Dicaprio, Demi Moore, Richard Gere, and many others call the location one of their go-to vacation spots.