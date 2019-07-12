Rich The Kid & Roddy Ricch Talk About Their Rise In "Go Up"

Roddy Ricch is the 20 year old rapper on the come up. Hailing from Compton, the young artist truly showed he was a force to be reckoned with when he made this year's XXL Freshman class list among up-and-coming names like Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, DaBaby and Blueface. Following the release of his 2017 debut mixtape, Feed The Streets, Roddy garnered praise from some of the West Coast's elites, such as Nipsey Hussle and 03 Greedo. Ricch's career launched really launched into the mainstream during the summer of 2018 though, when the single he wrote, "Die Young," on the night of XXXTENTACION's murder, became his breakout hit. Now, Ricch connects with Rich The Kid on their new single "Go Up," which RTK previously told fans he would be dropping on his birthday - which is today.

The song itself is an absolute banger, a mid-tempo trap song talking about the come up after being broke, and what it's like growing up and being successful and rich. The two connect seamlessly, with hot and heavy flows proving they both have a lot to say. The distinguishing factor between the two is Rich The Kid's slightly more falsetto timbre, but other than that their speedy flows weave through one another smoothly, with both rappers tackling the chorus, and Richh taking on most of the hard-hitting verses.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told my dawg put the keys inside of the mattress

Bitch, I'ma ball like I'm AI, I ain't never gotta practice

I want a whole lotta Jacksons, that nigga pussy, he a actress

I'm Rich Forever, everlasting

My shit together, I been havin' it

And my diamonds dance like I'm Michael Jackson

I got them racks in, my pockets gon' go up, go up

My diamonds all wet, don't throw up

Hoppin' on a jet, gon' go up