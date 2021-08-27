mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid & Polo G Collab On The “Prada” Remix

Hayley Hynes
August 27, 2021 12:06
Rich The Kid

Prada (Remix)
Rich The Kid Feat. Polo G

Rich The Kid and Polo G have a lot of money to spend on the “Prada” remix.


When Rich The Kid dropped “Prada” a few weeks back, the 29-year-old made one thing very obvious - he has money, and he loves to spend it. The song found success amongst the rappers fans, so naturally, it was about time to turn up the heat with a remix featuring Chicago’s Polo G.

The original track is short and sweet, with Rich rapping about going from being broke and sleeping on couches to having the keys to his own house and a luxurious Lamborghini. The catchy beat features 808 cowbells, a low-note piano baseline, and rollicking hi-hats.

The remixed track adds on an extra minute of intensity from Polo G as he speaks on shopping at Maison Margiela with no worries about how much he spends, then sends out a warning to anyone who might find themselves on his bad side.

This is the first collaboration to come from the minds of Rich and Polo, but with how undeniably fire this song is, the duo would be remiss to not link up and make another hit in the future. The latter dropped Hall of Fame back in June, but it’s been some time since we’ve heard new music from Rich, which could mean he’s got some heat coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

1300 the gang, and I put us on the map, come and see what my n*ggas about
We don't fuck with no lames, bitches don't come to the telly to fuck, then we kickin' 'em out
But 'cause Polo my name, she do whatever I want, I just put my whole dick in her mouth
Let that .40 go bang, we put his ass in the grave and they wish they can go dig him out

