With Youngboy Never Broke Again landing on his feet following a slew of potentially career-derailing legal issues, it's no wonder the young Baton Rouge rapper wasted little time in getting to work. Already enjoying a prosperous reign as a YouTube streaming king, the fans have been steadily waiting for a focused body of work. Luckily, it would appear that's exactly what's being concocted as we speak. Taking to a winter-swept wilderness to find inspiration, YoungBoy has officially connected with Rich The Kid to craft another hit.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Rich Forever CEO took to Instagram to provide a glimpse at their work conditions, which appear both picturesque and serene. "Somewhere out n mountains but we locked in 4L," writes Rich, alongside an image of himself stepping to the mic. They've even got a giraffe for good measure, perhaps to keep morale high during the inevitable lulls in creativity.

The song, which can be assumed to be a collaboration between the pair, picks up where previous link-ups like "For Keeps" and "Money Talk" left up. As it's impossible to discern anything from this picture alone, save for the fact that work is indeed being done, perhaps we're better off playing the waiting game. The only question is, do you deem this one to be worth waiting for?