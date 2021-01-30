Rich The Kid & Lil Mosey Team Up For Ethereal Banger "Boom Boom"

Rich The Kid has been a busy man over the last few years as he continues to produce new tracks at a feverish pace. On Friday, the artist added on to his catalog as he came through with a 7-track EP appropriately called Lucky 7. The project features numerous singles that had already been released, although among the new tracks is a cut called "Boom Boom" which features Lil Mosey on the hook.

From the trap drums to the ethereal vocal sample that hangs in the background, this song is a unique banger that has Rich The Kid and Lil Mosey displaying some unique chemistry. There is a whole lot of flexing going on here and fans of both artists will certainly appreciate the new collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big-ass chopper clear the whole room

I might turn into a beast on a full moon (Beast)

Hit a bitch from the back like "Boom-boom" (Bitch)

Cashed out on a Lamb', go zoom-zoom