mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid & Lil Mosey Team Up For Ethereal Banger "Boom Boom"

Alexander Cole
January 30, 2021 09:52
263 Views
04
1
Image via Rich The KidImage via Rich The Kid
Image via Rich The Kid

Boom Boom
Rich The Kid Feat. Lil Mosey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Boom Boom" comes off of Rich The Kid's latest EP "Lucky 7."


Rich The Kid has been a busy man over the last few years as he continues to produce new tracks at a feverish pace. On Friday, the artist added on to his catalog as he came through with a 7-track EP appropriately called Lucky 7The project features numerous singles that had already been released, although among the new tracks is a cut called "Boom Boom" which features Lil Mosey on the hook.

From the trap drums to the ethereal vocal sample that hangs in the background, this song is a unique banger that has Rich The Kid and Lil Mosey displaying some unique chemistry. There is a whole lot of flexing going on here and fans of both artists will certainly appreciate the new collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big-ass chopper clear the whole room
I might turn into a beast on a full moon (Beast)
Hit a bitch from the back like "Boom-boom" (Bitch)
Cashed out on a Lamb', go zoom-zoom

Rich The Kid
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  4
  1
  263
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rich The Kid Lil Mosey Boom Boom new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rich The Kid & Lil Mosey Team Up For Ethereal Banger "Boom Boom"
04
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject