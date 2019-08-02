Rich The Kid & Jay Critch Trade Bars On "Speed Racing"

Last night, the trinity of Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch united once again to deliver the fourth installment in their Rich Forever saga. At this point, some have sadly turned on The Kid, who once faced such promise. Yet Rich isn't quite finished yet, and on "Speed Racing" he makes sure to kick himself into gear for the Rich Forever 4 standout. As is so often the case, Jay Critch emerges as a standout presence, riding the beat with little effort; every time Critch comes to play, it serves as a reminder that he might one day deliver a breakout solo album.

As for Rich, at this point, he is who he is. Should you be impervious to his perpetually stoned charms, you'll likely find little to enjoy here. Yet for some, Rich has become endearing in spite of our better judgment. From his slack-jawed "huhs" to his "how did he manage to get this" flexing sessions, Rich is a riddle wrapped in an enigma. And on "Speed Racing," he's holding it down like only he can - make of that what you will.

Quotable Lyrics

KD, on my grind like a skate trick

Tall n***a, but these bands like 8'6"

I can get some racks right now, you ain't make shit

Shooters on attack, make a scene like The Matrix