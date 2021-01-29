Rich The Kid & DaBaby Are Amused On Their "Laughin'" Collab

When it comes to releasing new music, Rich The Kid never fails. The Rich Forever Music mogul has a knack for making sure he stays on playlists and like clockwork, Rich shares new music monthly, if not weekly. Last week, we received his feature-heavy single "Nasty" that hosted looks from Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose. This week, Rich not only shares his Lucky 7 EP, but he drops off his new single "Laughin" featuring DaBaby.

This latest EP from Rich follows two releases last year: Boss Man in March and his joint project with NBA YoungBoy, Nobody Safe, in November. We're sure to hear much more from Rich The Kid in the weeks to come, so stream "Laughin' featuring DaBaby and drop your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't be mingling with no b*tch-ass n*ggas, I'd rather take my b*tch out

Drop a hit and steal a whip out here, and show you what this stick 'bout

My religion say no sex before the marriage, I don't get how

She supposed to get this ring before she get to see what this d*ck 'bout