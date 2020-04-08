Once upon a time, Rich The Kid and Lil Uzi Vert were at odds. Prior to announcing last year that their beef has been put to rest, the artists were going at each other in videos, during live shows, and anywhere they were able to take verbal jabs at one another. Why these two were going so hard remained a mystery, but Adam22 revealed to Vlad TV that it all stemmed from Rich wanting to ink a deal with Uzi.



Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty Images

After Vlad spoke at length about how terrible of an interviewee Rich The Kid is and how his feature was one of the worst-performing of the year "by far," Adam22 chimed in to add that Rich is a smart guy. "He almost signed Uzi, he signed Famous Dex," Adam said. Vlad couldn't believe it. "Yeah, that's what their beef was about," Adam added. "It was super early on."

"Uzi was one of those dudes that Rich was hanging out with and thought was going to sign to him and obviously it would have been his biggest success to date as an A&R," Adam said. In the end, Uzi signed with Generation Now. "[If he] got him to sign to Rich Forever, that would be unbelievable. He would be beefing with Rich The Kid right now instead of DJ Drama."

Watch the clip below and check out what else these two had to say about Jay Critch while continuing to discuss how unfriendly Rich The Kid comes across to the media.