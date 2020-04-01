Rich The Kid Adds Future To Lil Baby-Assisted "Stuck Together"

We all know that if she's not rocking a buss-down watch, she does not belong to Future. The Atlanta rapper joked that all of his girls have been gifted expensive watches to set them apart from the fakes several years ago and now, the line is coming back in the form of a hard-hitting bar.

Re-releasing his BOSS MAN single "Stuck Together" with the addition of a Future verse, Rich The Kid has just come through with new music, not long after the original release of the project. Already assisted by Lil Baby, the Rich Forever head honcho enlisted the help of Future to deliver a new verse on the song, which is now available globally.

Future fits in perfectly on the record, straying away from politics and remaining on top of the game, all while flexing his ability to cop bedazzled jewels for all of his women.

"If she mine then she rockin' Philippe/That ain’t me she belong to the street," raps Future on "Stuck Together," recalling that one time he joked about watches with Young Thug.

Listen to the new version below and let us know if you're rocking with this one or the original more.

Quotable Lyrics:

If she mine then she rockin' Philippe

That ain't me, she belong to the street

I been making a M once a week

I get money, I go overseas