In October of 2019, rapper Lil Tony of the group 83 Babies was arrested for the murder of a nine-year-old boy in a shooting, and subsequently charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; he currently faces life in prison. As 83 Babies were signed to Rich The Kid's Rich Forever label, the disturbing incident raised many questions about the crew's future, though they did confirm they'd be moving forward without Tony.

Now, DJ Vlad has sat down with a mask-clad Rich The Kid, where he asked about the current state of Rich Forever's roster, sending the Bossman down memory lane. Though hardly talkative, Rich grunts affirmations that Famous Dex is indeed still signed to his label. "We brothers, we both argue sometimes," he says, his words muffled from the mask. "We don't always see eye to eye but we still family." He also confirms that Jay Critch is delivering an album "soon," though it's unclear as to whether the ongoing Pandemic will impact that.

Vlad eventually opens the door to discuss 83 Babies, citing Lil Tony's arrest in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person. Given that 83 Babies have since openly parted ways with Tony, the future of the crew has remained somewhat uncertain. "I knew them well," admits Rich. "But you never know what could happen. That's an ongoing case so I don't really want to talk about it." He does confirm that 83 Babies will still be dropping music as part of the Rich Forever family -- expect the project to arrive in April, should all go according to plan.