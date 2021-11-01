One of Harlem's most notorious drug dealers was shot and killed over the weekend. Alpo Martinez, who Cam'ron portrayed in 2002's Paid In Full, died during a drive-by shooting, police said. Bullet holes were found in the driver's seat he was in with police saying that he suffered multiple bullet wounds to the chest.

Martinez, along with Rich Porter and Azie Faison, built a drug enterprise together that ended up being the inspiration behind Paid In Full. After Porter was found dead, Martinez was charged for his death, later admitting that the murder was a result of bad business. "Rich lied to me about something there was no reason to lie about," Porter told F.E.D.S. magazine in 1999, according to the Times. "I gave him the opportunity to tell me the truth not once, but twice. He didn’t die so I shot him in the head. It wasn't personal. It was business."

While Martinez was also a noted government informant, police were aware that he would be "in danger" as soon as he returned to Harlem.

The niece of Rich Porter, who goes by Lorell, told the New York Post Daily News that she was popping a bottle of champagne in response to Martinez's death.

"We waited for a long time for this day to come and we are happy," she said. “That’s why we’re out here celebrating drinking champagne. Everybody’s reaction right now is celebrating. It’s a celebration for Harlem, period.”

Lorell added that "every dog has their day" as she expressed relief. "Now my uncle can finally rest in peace, 32 years later,” she continued. “It’s just that the pain my mother felt all these years, I been feeling the pain with her.”

"Every dog has their day and today was his,” Lorell added. “I believe in karma, and I’m glad that I was here to witness it."

