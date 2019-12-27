As the new year—and a new decade—quickly approaches, Rich Homie Quan is breathing a sigh of relief. It was back in Spring 2017 when the rapper and his entourage were arrested in Georgia on drugs and weapons charges. The gun charges were quickly dropped, but Rich Homie Quan still faced a charge of felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Over two years later, TMZ is reporting that RHQ will be able to walk away from the case scot-free now that the charges have been dropped. The outlet states that they've spoken with the rapper's lawyer, Lucy Bell, who shares that the State decided not to move forward with the case because there wasn't enough evidence against her client.

According to Bell, the "tiny amount of marijuana" wasn't enough to merit such a hefty charge, especially because RHQ wasn't found with the drugs. The weed was reportedly located in someone else's pocket and Bell noted that her client "was wrongfully accused" in the first place. Many didn't believe RHQ would be convicted, but if so, Rich Homie Quan faced upwards of 30 years in prison.

Meanwhile, RHQ has been staying busy in the studio. Just weeks ago, the rapper released his latest mixtape, Coma. You can stream that album right here.