Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.

“I think New York is still mad at me for fucking up those lyrics,” Quan told the show's hosts. “Nah, New York, listen, y’all know I apologize first and foremost. I didn’t grow up on Biggie. I didn’t want to tell Lil Kim, no, but I know I didn’t know. They were supposed to put it on the teleprompter, though.”



Rachel Murray / Getty Images

He added: “We had it with the rehearsal, I knew I still wasn’t going to get it, but I wanted to see it, though. It’s different like you gotta think, in the studio, I don’t even write… It’s different just to study lyrics like I don’t know the beat, the tempo.”

Quan added that he'd love to do Biggie’s “Notorious Thugs” featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a way of redeeming himself, explaining that he actually knows the lyrics to that song.

“It’s all good, man, accountability is everything,” Quan said. “I’m gonna go ahead and do a show so I can redeem myself. Ima do my favorite Biggie song. ‘Armed and dangerous/ Ain’t too many,’ let me do that one.”

The show's hosts remarked that Quan should've either practiced more or, at least, passed on the performance.

Check out Quan's appearance on the 85 South Comedy Show below.

[Via]