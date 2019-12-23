The friendship and collaboration of Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug birthed some of the most memorable cuts of this decade. The short era came to a close though when the Atlanta pair fell out in 2015, but in a new interview with his hometown's Durtty Boyz show on Atlanta's 107.9 radio station, Rich Homie Quan has admitted that he would have no issue reconnecting with his old friend in the booth.

"I would say anything's possible. It's open," Quan said. "I wouldn't be against it. As long as it made sense, you feel me? It's always been what the people has made it to be. 'Til this day me and bruh still ain't had no conversation about that. Even if the conversation did happen, I don't know which turn it would take. I'm all ears for the conversation. Put it like that."

As his interviewers would go on to compare the duo to the likes of Gucci and Jeezy, expressing the regrets of seeing that pair turn sour, Quan would go on to add some insight into his and Thug's own fall out, ambiguously attributing the ultimate split to "egos."

"It be egos, man," he added. "I ain't gon' lie, the people will create something that it's not, or make it bigger than what it is. By that time, you done made so much, I done made some much, egos up so high, we ain't even on that no more. But, like I told y'all, I'm all ears for the conversation."

As for Young Thug, he admitted back in August that while there are no qualms between the two men, the possiblity of collaborating musically is not as feasible of an option in his opinion.

Are we ready for the possibility of new Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan?