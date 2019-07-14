mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich Homie Quan Makes It A Double Feature In "Cash On Me/Covered In Shit" Music Video

In support of his The Gif project, Rich Homie Quan has returned with a new music video, highlighting two project selections with "Cash On Me" and "Covered In Shit" tying together for a collective visual. 

In the clip, Rich Homie kicks things off reciting his "Cash On Me" lines in the studio setting of the video. As the crew takes a break to switch locations, Rich Homie finds himself sipping just a little too much as he drifts off into a dream state inside a sprinter as "Covered In Shit" gets underway.

The Gif has since marked a proper return from the Atlanta-bred artist as he once more asserts himself as a pioneer of the melodic trap subgenre that has situated itself at the center of the industry these days. Get into the new supporting visual up top.

 

