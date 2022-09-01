Rich Homie Quan Is Back With A New Banger Called "Krazy"

Just a few years ago, people were counting Rich Homie Quan down and out. These days, however, Rich Homie Quan seems to be experiencing a comeback of sorts. His rise back into the music world has fans feeling nostalgic, but it also has fans rooting for him to be successful. Many felt like he was unfairly treated early in his career and that it would be nice to have him back in the fold.

Today, Rich Homie Quan came out with a new track called "Krazy" and it is a nice return to form for the artist. From the catchy melodies to the singable hook, Rich Homie Quan came through with an anthem that will be perfect in concert. It's a song that fans are already praising in his comments on YouTube, which is definitely a good sign for the artist. Hopefully, he keeps coming with these kinds of tracks.

Quotable Lyrics:

Taking my little boy to school with a gun

Sad that I got to walk around with a gun

Everybody riding around Atlanta with a gun

Shawty been sitting 10 months without a bond