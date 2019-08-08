Rich Homie Quan Gets In His R&B Bag On "Redbone"

Rich Homie Quan is one of those artists who had a whole lot of promise at the beginning of their career. Unfortunately, at some point in his rise, he was derailed and he began to see a decline in his popularity. However, that hasn't taken away anything when it comes to the quality of his music. He's continued to drop new tracks but it feels like it's been a minute since we heard from him. Thankfully, he's back with some new vibes for everyone to rock with.

Rich Homie Quan's melodies had a raw feeling of soul to it even though he was categorized as a trap rapper. On his new song "Redbone," the rapper gets deeper in his R&B bag on this one. He strays away from the streets while inching towards the bedroom on this record.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I was taking out change, dimes, quarters, pennies

I don't know if he is a witness, I might have to kill him

Every hundo that we get, you know we gotta conceal it

I made falling off look cool 'cause I got these millions

