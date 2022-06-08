mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich Homie Quan Drops Off "Still Sinning"

Aron A.
June 08, 2022 17:58
240 Views
20
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Still Sinning
Rich Homie Quan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rich Homie Quan wears his heart on his sleeve on his new single, "Still Sinning."


It's been roughly three years since Rich Homie Quan delivered his last project Coma but it seems like he could be preparing to slide through with some heat for the summer. This week, the rapper released his latest single, "Still Sinning," serving as his first official drop of the year. The rapper provides a vulnerable single that finds him looking into the mirror and confronting his demons. He reflects on substance abuse issues and the volatility of the streets, which speaks volumes in the wake of the recent arrests in Atlanta. "Man, I see a lot of these n***as look into the streets for glorification. Like, to be glorified or some shit," he says. "You can't get shit out these streets bro."

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Flexing on less fortunate don't feel good
Doc said stop popping Percs, but I still do it
And I just popped a thirty 'fore I went in on this verse
And the judge gave him thirty when ain't nobody get hurt

Rich Homie Quan
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rich Homie Quan Drops Off "Still Sinning"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject