Rich Homie Quan Drops Another New Single "To Be Worried"

Alex Zidel
May 17, 2021 14:12
Rich Homie Quan has too much money to be worried in his latest video single.


Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan has managed to stick around the rap game for nearly a decade. Alongside his former Rich Gang partner Young Thug, Rich Homie showed tons of promise as one of the frontrunners of the new age of hip-hop stars from Georgia. While it seems as though the rapper may never reach his full potential in terms of mainstream popularity, he's still pushing forward and releasing tons of quality new music. 

A few weeks ago, Rich Homie returned with his new single "Daily Bread" and he has officially followed it up with another video single, dropping "To Be Worried" on Monday.

In the new song, Rich Homie reflects on Nipsey Hussle's death, how it has inspired him to move differently, and how he's simply too rich to be worrying about anybody else's opinions. If you're a fan of the rapper, you won't want to miss out on this one.

Check out the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

One thing is for certain, I know my opps gon' get rolled on
Paperwork don't lie, go find a n***a I done told on
Snitchin' will get you killed, it'll get you flipped just like an old phone

