Rich Homie Quan Continues Impressive Streak Of Singles With "Risk Takers"

In the early to mid-2010s, Rich Homie Quan had himself a huge moment. He was doing songs with some of the biggest artists in the world, and he had a working relationship with Young Thug. While he had a bit of a lay-off in the late 2010s, RHQ has been coming back with some phenomenal tracks. He has released a nice streak of fresh singles, including the song "Krazy" which dropped exactly two weeks ago.

Now, the artist is back with a melodic track that is definitely going to excite fans. This new effort is called "Risk Takers" and it features Rich Homie Quan rapping about his come up and the good things that have come in his life in the face of hardship. It is another solid effort from the artist and it is yet another reason to be excited as an RHQ fan.

Quotable Lyrics:

Window shopping for a chain tell 'em look at this here

Egg beater on a counter, tell 'em cook this here

Too much money in a bank for me to trip with this here

And these scars on me show you what it took to get here