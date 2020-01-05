Rich Homie Quan Brushes Off Relationship Troubles In "Probation" Video

New video for the song off his new mixtape, "Coma".

Rich Homie Quan dropped a new project, Coma, in December. While a title like this would suggest an artist re-emerging from a hiatus, RHQ has been prolific since he stepped on the scene. The 10-track Coma. marked his second release of 2019, preceded by The Gif. His new music shows that he still possesses the spark that he had when contributing to the creation of Atlanta's trap sound. He was side-by-side with Young Thug is crafted the blueprint that has seeped into pretty much every corner of today's hip hop.

RHQ just shared a music video for "Probation" off Coma. The song opens with the hook that features two memorably hilarious bars: "Pray my P.O. don't get that cup cause she gon' smell it on my piss / My bitch know I been fucking, she could smell it on my dick." The video sticks to the theme of the lyrics, as a woman is seen lacing into Quan as he gets his hair cut. It's clear that he doesn't care to listen to anyone trying to check him, which explains how he ends up surrounded and caressed by other women later in the video. If you sing along to "Probation", you could imagine being as untouchable as Rich Homie Quan.