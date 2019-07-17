Rich Brian Talks "Copycats" In The Industry & Being An Inspiration On "Kids"

Rich Brian is the 19 year-old Indonesian rapper making waves in the industry. Formerly known as Rich Chigga, Brian's success was fuelled by a viral video exploring the infectious success of his breakout "Dat Stick," after which he found his popularity on the steady incline.In the past fews years he's released his own solo album, as well as taken part in an 88 Rising collaborative effort, and has collaborated with names such as Offset, Trippie Redd, and Joji. Proving he's not just a comedic rapper, Brian's work includes a commendable show of his lyrical expertise, through both trap tracks as well as emotional love songs. Back at the start of June, he announced that he would be releasing a new album, setting the date in his announcement's caption as "6.26.19." Though the date came and went without an album, unfortunately, his upcoming album The Sailor will be released on the 26th of this month instead, and in anticipation, he's released his single "Kids."

"Kids" is an ode to Brians success, reminiscing about his "first days here when it was all foreign," versus now, when his global success has landed him "on TV with James Corden." The track comes partly as a diss to others in the industry, with Brian comparing the fleeting success of all the "copycats" who are just trying to "make hits," versus his own own attempt to make the kind of music "that makes you feel when you listen to it." The track's vibe also sees musical exploration from Brian, with more focus on pure flows, and old school hip hop beats. Truly inspirational, Brian hopes to be a pillar of success for those to look up to, but especially as a representative for minority groups (specifically, "Asian kids"), who Brian hopes to prove to that their global success is possible.

Quotable Lyrics:

You writing some bullshit, I write the lyrics meant for the captions

I'm making songs that'll probably outlive us for generations

Started off as the sailor, look at me, now I'm the captain

I won't lie, this shit is fun

Tell these Asian kids they could do what they want

Might steal the mic at the GRAMMYs just to say we won

That everyone can make it, don't matter where you from