Rich Brian Takes Musical Risks On New EP "1999"

Ever since he first burst onto the scene with his viral single "Dat Stick," Rich Brian (formerly known as Rich Chigga) has been evolving from mere-rapper into a genuinely versatile artist. Last we heard from Brian, he was taking new stylistic leaps on The Sailor, an album that found him further developing his sound and taking risks with experimental instrumentals. Now, the 88 Rising rapper has returned with a brand new EP called 1999, a homage to his birth year.

Boasting seven tracks (is it coincidental that the project's closing track is called "Sins?"), Brian's latest is his most melodic project to date. Many tracks find him flexing his vocal chops, a decision that helps give 1999 a distinct, if a little niche, vibe. For the most part, instrumentals remain typically lush, bouncy, and layered, with Brian himself handling the majority of the production duties. And clearly, he's getting more confident on that front, allowing himself space to explore his musical instincts in a more carefree fashion. Even if you tend to prefer his more bar-focused music, it's hard not to appreciate the artistic risk-taking unfolding before our very eyes. Check it out for yourself here, and sound off below.