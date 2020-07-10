Rich Brian Takes A Stylistic Detour On The Upbeat "Love In My Pocket"

While he may have started out in the meme realm, there is no denying that Rich Brian has evolved into one of the best and interesting artists coming out of the 88Rising camp. The artist continues to develop his sound and put out dope projects that seem to be fan-favorites. Most recently, Brian dropped a brand new song called "Love In My Pocket" and it is his largest stylistic detour to date.

As you can hear, this track has a huge summertime vibe that will make you want to chill at the beach with your boo. Rich Brian delivers some interesting vocal melodies that go beyond his typical rap style. Near the end of the song, we get one of his more signature verses, although it's bookended by some melodies that will be refreshing to OG Rich Brian fans.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'm hot as hell in the wishing well

Love your eyes when you look at me

There's no way to say how much time it takes

To move on and forget, and keep it movin'