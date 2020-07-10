mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich Brian Takes A Stylistic Detour On The Upbeat "Love In My Pocket"

Alexander Cole
July 10, 2020 13:27
142 Views
40
2
Image via Rich BrianImage via Rich Brian
Image via Rich Brian

Love In My Pocket
Rich Brian

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rich Brian is flexing his singing abilities on his new track "Love In My Pocket."


While he may have started out in the meme realm, there is no denying that Rich Brian has evolved into one of the best and interesting artists coming out of the 88Rising camp. The artist continues to develop his sound and put out dope projects that seem to be fan-favorites. Most recently, Brian dropped a brand new song called "Love In My Pocket" and it is his largest stylistic detour to date.

As you can hear, this track has a huge summertime vibe that will make you want to chill at the beach with your boo. Rich Brian delivers some interesting vocal melodies that go beyond his typical rap style. Near the end of the song, we get one of his more signature verses, although it's bookended by some melodies that will be refreshing to OG Rich Brian fans.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'm hot as hell in the wishing well
Love your eyes when you look at me
There's no way to say how much time it takes
To move on and forget, and keep it movin'

 

Rich Brian Love In My Pocket new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rich Brian Takes A Stylistic Detour On The Upbeat "Love In My Pocket"
40
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject