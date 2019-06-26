Rich Brian Returns With Brooding Piano Drop "Yellow"

It's hard to believe the fanny pack-clad man once known as Rich Chigga made a breakout splash with "Dat Stick." And yet here he stands, an artist evolved, one of the prominent faces of the 88 Rising movement. Today, Brian has returned with his first new drop in a minute, which seems to indicate a full-fledged project on the horizon. Enter "Yellow," a Bekon-assisted single that appears to draw from The Beatles, at least insofar as the progression is concerned. Taking its time to unfold at its own pace, "Yellow's" opening moments pair somber harmonies with lush piano chords, all while Brian flexes vocal chops never before seen.

Once the beat hits in full, he asserts himself in his expected element, offering up some bars for the day ones. "Got a full clip don't even carry no guns," he raps. "Don't need no ICE feel like I'm 21, breakfast at lunch she gon' swallow my sons." Throughout "Yellow," the full range of Brian's artistry unfolds in a variety of different ways, revealing an intriguing new glimpse at his full potential. Should he remain this focused in his coming efforts, perhaps we'll see his finest hour yet.

Quotable Lyrics

Bottle full of liquor, I'ma drown tonight

Life looks so easy, all you gotta to do is close your eyes

Please don't call the reverend, I don't need no help

Bury me a legend I'ma dig the grave myself

