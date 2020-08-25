Rich Brian Reflects On "Sins" In Smooth EP Closer

Rich Brian has come a long way, a fact that should be abundantly clear to anybody remotely familiar with the 88 Rising rapper's music. And what started as a meme of sorts has evolved into something so much deeper; clearly, Brian is a talented artist, one who continues to grow in confidence with every release. And while last year's The Sailor found him bodying the most polished bangers of his career, 1999 is far more reflective in contrast. In fact, it's easily his most melodic project, and project closer "Sins" reveals the dual sides of his artistry.

Over a slick guitar progression, Brian belts out some impressive vocals as he ponders on a relationship gone awry. From the sound of it, he doesn't appear willing to forgive and forget, content to take his lessons learned in stride. Eventually, he transitions from singing into the familiar territory of rapping, his lone verse showcasing an impressive ear for flow-schemes. "Mostly sober but this shit done make me hit the Hennessy, on God," he raps. "Pray to God he keeps the angels all around me when I ride through the city."

All things considered, "Sins" is an interesting conclusion to Brian's brand new EP, and one that may very signal a new stylistic direction moving forward. Based on what you've heard right here, is that something you might be interested in?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Looking at homies differently

I just been hoping that my money won't affect the chemistry

Mostly sober but this shit done make me hit the Hennessy, on God

Pray to God he keeps the angels all around me when I ride through the city

Mama, I'm a grown-ass man already

I got problems, I can't even tell you already