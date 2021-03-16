Rich Brian Reflects On New Single "Sydney"

Rich Brian quietly rebranded himself and has become one of the most well-respected and skilled artists in the game. The 21-year-old Indonesian rapper released one of the best projects of 2019 with his album The Sailor, following up with his 1999 EP last year. Fans have been patient as they wait for the 88rising-signed artist's upcoming moves, which have arrived this week through the release of "Sydney".

The new single marks the official return from Rich Brian, who reflects on the self-produced record. The song discusses his trips overseas, how he views himself as a legend, and everyone thinking they know him when, in reality, they don't even know where his story starts.

Listen to Rich Brian's new song "Sydney" below and let us know what you think of it. Stay tuned for more new music from him this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man, my life cannot bother me, I did this sh*t properly

I didn't let my problems break me, that sh*t f*cking guided me

Talkin' bout you gon' do this, and that, man speak with honesty

Your life is like a movie, but the trailer's way too long to see

I don't write lyrics, I be writing scriptures

My mouth is impulsive when I talk I never think first

I listen to Lil Wayne, his music is my English teacher

I show my love to legends that's why I like my own pictures