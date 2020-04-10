mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich Brian & Guapdad 4000 Join Forces On "Bali"

Lynn S.
April 10, 2020 10:23
Bali
Rich Brian Feat. Guapdad 4000

Rich Brian linked up with Guapdad 4000 to deliver a banger with "Bali."


Rich Brian and Guapdad 4000 are living the high life on "Bali." Ever since he came on the scene as "Rich Chigga" a few years back, Rich Brian has been trying to prove himself as an artist. A name change and some major artistic growth has led to his ultimate standing as a rapper, and with "Bali," he's showing us why he deserves a seat at the table more than ever. Linking up with Zoink Gang's Guapdad 4000 to deliver some heat, Brian drops bars about his greatest accomplishments, flexing on all of us with his placement on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list two years ago and comparing his life to "a completed bucket list."

Guapdad takes his time to shine on the record, as well, less than a week after dropping his single, "Peanut Butter Pootie Tang." The two rappers make a good team, and we wouldn't be opposed to seeing more from this duo in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, my schedule packed, I got a pool, I haven't swam in it
Like yeah, I'm on a date, we watchin' Parasite, she lovin' it
Like ayy, yeah, ayy, I like to keep my dates affordable, like ayy
Yeah, ayy, that's why I got on Forbes's article, like ayy

